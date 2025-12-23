Police nabs notorious robber terrorising Kano communities

The police have arrested a suspect, Abba Aliyu, over his involvement in armed robbery, murder and other forms of criminalty.

The security agency stated that Aliyu, 26, a resident in Kano, who pleaded guilty murder and armed robbery, was arrested after a distress call by victims die to his lawless activities, after which a sharp knife was recovered from him.

Upon arrest, the 26 year old was said to have confessed to participating in gang rivalries which unleashed fear, violence and criminal activities across several communities.

The Police Command disclosed that the accused’s activities in Gobirawa Gang are, Salah, Tundun Fulani Mayanka and other areas caused death, critical injuries and loss of properties to the victims. It added that further investigations are ongoing in the matter, as well as a court prosecution which awaits the suspect upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, commended the efforts of the Force officers terming it a timely arrest.

Bakori urged the residents to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies in reporting suspicions happenings to necessary agencies.

“The support ofnhe public remains critical in our fight against crimes,” Bakori said.

“Residents should report suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency lines or nearest police station” he concluded.”