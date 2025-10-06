36,000 Bauchi women campaign for reserved seats bill

In an effort to boost women’s political representation, no fewer than 36,000 women in Bauchi State have urged the National Assembly to pass the Reserved Seats Bill to enhance women’s participation in governance.

The women, organised under the Nigerian League of Women Voters (NILOWV), submitted thousands of signatures to the National Assembly, calling on lawmakers to pass the bill, which aims to guarantee a set number of seats for women at both the state and federal levels.

According to NILOWV Chairperson, Zainab Mohammed, the campaign is the result of months of community sensitisation and advocacy visits that rallied both women and men behind the call for gender-balanced governance.

“We went from one local community to another, enlightening people about why women deserve a place at the table of decision-making. What is remarkable is that many men and youths are now joining our voice to demand fairness and inclusion,” she said.

The movement gained strong traction in Bauchi and other northern states after a series of town hall meetings where participants discussed the social and economic benefits of women’s political participation.

Mohammed noted that despite some progress, challenges such as financial barriers, cultural stereotypes, and intimidation still hinder women’s political aspirations.

“Religion and tradition should not be tools to silence women,” she stressed. “We’re encouraging women to remain bold and active because they make up the majority of Nigeria’s voters.”

In Jigawa State, the Chairperson of the Women Consultative Forum, Balaraba Abdullahi, echoed similar concerns, urging lawmakers to reserve elective seats for women as a constitutional right.

“We can no longer rely on promises or token appointments,” she said. “Women must be given a defined share in governance if we are serious about progress.”

Political analyst Mustapha Yunusa described the campaign as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy, noting that women still hold less than 10 percent of National Assembly seats.

“This imbalance is a national embarrassment,” he said. “Countries like Rwanda and South Africa have shown that affirmative representation works, and Nigeria should not be left behind.”

He also called on the National Assembly to revisit the previously rejected gender bills, insisting that equitable representation is key to sustainable national development.

“The time for inclusivity is now,” Yunusa added. “If Nigeria truly values democracy, it must reflect it in how women are represented at every level of government.”