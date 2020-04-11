36 suspects under arrest after daylight robbery in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has arrested no fewer than 36 suspected hoodlums over their alleged involvement in robbery activities in Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaiye, Apapa and Eti-Osa Local Governments in the state.

It was gathered that the robbery and the face-off that crippled the peace and harmony within the councils was further heightened by the lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the circle of coronavirus in the Lagos and other states.

Of the 36 suspects, 20 suspects were arrested during the face-off between Ajah-Ilaje and Ajah-Ijebu communities over gang violence in the state.

Also in Area B Command and Apapa Division, the police arrested seven suspected gangsters when it responded to a distress call on Burma/Creek Road Apapa where two factions of gangsters engaged in supremacy battle.

Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday, further disclosed that nine suspects were arrested within Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye areas after they allegedly engaged in robbery activities.

Giving details of the activities perpetrated by the suspects, the PPRO explained that the suspects arrested in Ajah were fighting over a large portion of land within the axis.

For Apapa suspect, Elkana disclosed that the suspects engaged in supremacy battle on the street to serve as a decoy before engaging robbery and looting, saying, this is another strategy used by the suspects before perpetrating their major act.

He said: “Nine suspects were arrested in Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye axis after operatives of Lagos State Command successfully foiled a robbery attempt on residents in communities under Ogun State, neighbouring Lagos State”.

While assuring residents that investigation has commenced and the suspects will be charged to Court soon, the PPRO said: “the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed operatives of the Command’s Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Anti Robbery Squad, Anti Cultism Squad and Raiders to various parts of Lagos State”.

Elkana explained that the aim behind the directives was for them to serve as reinforcement and boost the efforts of Area Commands and Divisional patrol teams already deployed to the fields to tackle the menace of social miscreants and violent crimes perpetrated by hoodlums such as robbery and others.

“Operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad are positioned in strategic locations to promptly respond to distress calls. Patrols are intensified around markets and stores to prevent hoodlums from stealing and looting. Patrol teams are equally deployed to various communities and streets”.