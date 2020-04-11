36 suspects under arrest after daylight robbery in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has arrested no fewer than 36 suspected hoodlums over their alleged involvement in robbery activities in Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaiye, Apapa and Eti-Osa Local Governments in the state.
It was gathered that the robbery and the face-off that crippled the peace and harmony within the councils was further heightened by the lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the circle of coronavirus in the Lagos and other states.
Of the 36 suspects, 20 suspects were arrested during the face-off between Ajah-Ilaje and Ajah-Ijebu communities over gang violence in the state.
Also in Area B Command and Apapa Division, the police arrested seven suspected gangsters when it responded to a distress call on Burma/Creek Road Apapa where two factions of gangsters engaged in supremacy battle.
Confirming the arrest, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday, further disclosed that nine suspects were arrested within Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye areas after they allegedly engaged in robbery activities.
Giving details of the activities perpetrated by the suspects, the PPRO explained that the suspects arrested in Ajah were fighting over a large portion of land within the axis.
For Apapa suspect, Elkana disclosed that the suspects engaged in supremacy battle on the street to serve as a decoy before engaging robbery and looting, saying, this is another strategy used by the suspects before perpetrating their major act.