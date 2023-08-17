36 military officers die during Boko Haram ambush, helicopter crash in Niger

No fewer than 36 soldiers have been confirmed to have died during a gun battle with terrorists and the helicopter crash that occurred in Niger State.

A breakdown of the casualties figure showed that 25. soldiers were killed by Boko Haram while 11 others died during the helicopter crash in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

Insurgents had ambushed troops in the Zungeru area of the state, resulting in the death 25 soldiers including three senior officers in the state.

Among the 11 that died during the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter crash were seven soldiers, who were wounded during the ambush, and four others including two pilots and two crew members.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made the disclosure on Thursday when he gave a breakdown of casualties in the ambush of troops in Niger State and an evacuation helicopter, in Abuja.

He noted that the ambush incident necessitated the deployment of the crashed Air Force evacuation aircraft.

Buba noted that onboard the crashed aircraft were 14 previously killed soldiers, seven wounded soldiers, two pilots, and two crew members.

He said, “Our troops entered into an ambush in the general of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state. The ambush led to a firefight which resulted in the death of three officers, and 22 soldiers while seven were wounded in action. As a result of this, there was a need for us to embark on a casualty operation whereby the Air Force helicopter was dispatched.

” While that process was on and inbound to Kaduna the helicopter crashed. In the crash were 14 of the previously killed in action personnel in that ambush, seven of the previously wounded in action personnel, two pilots of the helicopter and two crew members. ”

