36 Lagos street kings bag jail terms for different offenses

No fewer than 36 miscreants popularly called the Lagos street kings, have been sentenced to three weeks’ jail terms for preventing commuters from using pedestrian bridges, contravening sanitation law, and others in the state.

They were arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Oshodi after their arrest for contravening the law by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) during a raid of their hideouts.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that 12 were first arraigned while 24 others were later brought before the court for prosecution by the law.

The arrest and arraignment of the 36 Lagos street kings were confirmed by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, through a terse message seen by The Guild on Friday.

Wahab added that the 36 miscreants were apprehended from their hideouts in Oshodi where they have engaged in all contraventions.

The commissioner disclosed that the 12 sentenced to jail were among the 30 miscreants arrested while 18 others were told to complete community service.

“30 miscreants including a female were arrested at Oshodi during an early morning raid by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps. They were later arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Bolade. 12 of them were given 3 weeks imprisonment while the rest were given Community Service”, he added.

On the others apprehended on Friday, the commissioner said: “24 miscreants arrested at Oshodi this morning were arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at Oshodi and were sentenced to 3 weeks imprisonment”.