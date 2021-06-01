36 Lagos big boys land in EFCC’s net over internet scam 

No fewer than 36 Lagos State big boys have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds, said to have a negative impact on Nigeria’s image.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be all-male, were reported to have been arrested by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office on different dates, May 7, 19, and 27 2021.

The suspects apprehended include Segun Abiola, Gabriel Ebube, Amoo Tunmise, Anidugbe Mofoluwatu, Victor Enuesike, Precious Godwin, Oluwaseun Afolabi, Tolulpoe Amos, Jane Egonu, and Precious Anizoba.

Others apprehended were Abayomi Olanrewaju, Adekunle Oshunsanya, Tang Jude, Ejobi Prince, Kuti Adebayo, Fagbemi Micheal, Salau Oluwasegun, Bellow Azeez, Lare Awoniyi David, Damilare Sikiru, Jayesimi, and Samson Ismaila.

Others were Daniel Udoh, Prince Emezue, Raheem Sodiq, Lucky Godday, Ismail Abiodun, Christian Chidera, Ezekiel Ephagba, Collens Ndubuisi, Peter Odiegwu, Ojo Oluwadamilare, Abayomi Ademola, Otor Junior, Temitope Aiyelabowo, Daniel Oluwafemi, and Chukwuebuka Iroulo.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the suspects were arrested at different places, at Eastern Gorilla, Eko-Atlantic, Lagos, Alogba Estate, Ebute, Ikorodu, and United Estate Sangotedo axis of the state.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on alleged Internet-related crimes perpetrated over the years by the suspects.



The EFCC spokesman further listed the item recovered from the suspects include cars, passports, laptops, and mobile computers. He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

