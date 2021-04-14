35yrs-old man under detention after stabbing wife’s lover to death

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man identified as Umar Jibril, for allegedly stabbing a 48-year old Islamic cleric, Alhaji Alhassan which he claimed was his wife’s lover to death in Enagi village, in Edati Local Government of the state.

The 35-year old, who claimed that the cleric was having a sexual relationship with his wife, Aisha Umar, said he caught the two in the act and stabbed the cleric in the neck when he called him for a peace talk.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s Police commissioner, Adamu Usman disclosed that the suspect was arrested by men of the law enforcement agency after some youths mobilized to the police station to lynch the suspect in jungle justice.

While parading the suspect on Tuesday, the state Command Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun told newsmen that when the incident happened, the suspect took to his heels but was later captured.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed that while relaxing in front of his house, on Monday, the deceased walked past him and went towards his neighbor’s house.

He said that about the same time, his second wife, Aishatu Umar, also came out of the compound and indicated that she was going to the toilet, just behind the compound.

The suspect told the police that after waiting for some time for her return, he went round to search for his wife and later heard her voice in the neighbor’s house.

He claimed that he entered the house and met the deceased with his wife, adding that he immediately left the scene and rushed to a brother, one Abubakar Abdulrahman, to inform him of what he saw. “But, not quite long, the Imam sent for me for a peace talk, and to plead that the matter is concealed from the public,” he said.

According to the suspect, in the course of the discussion, an argument ensued and he grabbed an iron rod and stabbed the deceased on the neck, leading to his demise.

According to the Command spokesman, “the Commissioner advised the general public to desist from taking laws into their hand, adding that investigation into the incident was ongoing and that the suspect would soon be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.”