Police recovers arms from robbery suspect in Ogun

The police have recovered firearms from a robbery suspect identified as Adenekan Segun who is group put under prosecution in Ogun State.

The state’s Operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, apprehended Segun, in possession of two pump-action firearms following credible intelligence received by the security agency

The Police disclosed that a tip-off was received indicating that Segun was unlawfully in possession of the firearm after which the operative swung into action and arrested him.

According to information, the accused brandished the weapons during a minor disagreement with a person, as relayed by the Force, adding that Investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the recovered firearms, after which the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

In a statement issued by the e Police PRO, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the Commissioner of Police, Olarewaju Ogunlowo, lauded the swift response of the operatives and reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

Babaseyi assured residents in the state of the Command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining peace and urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the Police.

The Police urged them to report suspicious activities or security concerns through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111. Emergency numbers: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, and 0708 497 2994.