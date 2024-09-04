3,590 Nigerian inmates waiting to be executed- NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that no fewer than 3,590 inmates across the custodial centres are on death row waiting to be executed.

A breakdown of the statistics revealed by the correctional services showed that 3,517 were males while 73 others represent their opposite sex.

The spokesperson for NCoS, Abubakar Umar, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, while reeling out efforts by the agency to rehabilitate inmates in its custody.

Umar said the total number of inmates in centres across the country is 84,741, comprising 82,821 males and 1,920 females as of September 3, 2024.

The NCoS spokesman put the total number of awaiting trial inmates at 57,750, comprising 56,303 males and 1,447 females.

The convicted inmates are 21,900, comprising 21,519 males and 381 females, while lifers are 1,501 and 1,478 males and 23 females.

Umar said the majority of inmates in custody were awaiting trial persons, posing a significant challenge for the NCoS due to their high numbers.

He, however, assured that the NCoS was taking steps to address the issue and ensuring timely judicial processing for the awaiting trial persons.

“Thanks to the initiative and backing of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, we successfully reduced the inmate population by releasing 4,063 individuals who were given the option to pay fines and/or compensation.

“The service is also tackling custodial congestion through the construction of new facilities, expansion of community sentencing, improvement of court logistics, and implementation of various decongestion measures, in addition to the release of inmates,” he said.

Umar stated that the Service’s efforts to build partnerships with other agencies have paid off, leading to enhanced security and positive results in and around custodial facilities.

He added that the NCoS had taken steps to reinforce the security of custodial facilities against external threats, and we have maintained a stable and secure environment within our facilities, with no incidents of internal insurrection.

Umar also noted that the NCoS saw significant enhancements in the treatment and care of inmates, particularly in personal reformation, rehabilitation programs, and successful reintegration into society.

He added that the partnership between the NCoS and NOUN yielded practical results, with a significant number of inmates enrolled in various academic programs, including advanced degrees while serving their sentences.

The spokesperson revealed 1,282 inmates were enrolled in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special study centre as of August 31, 2024.

According to their various programmes, a breakdown includes the total number of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) inmates studying for Bachelor of Sciences as of August 31 is 1,215.

The total number of NOUN inmates studying for Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) and master’s as of August 31 is 62.

Also, the total number of NOUN inmates studying for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is five and three are currently writing their thesis.