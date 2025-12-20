Ghana closes Usher Fort, four others over maintenance works

The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, GMMB, has restrained activities at the historic Ussher Forts due to a scheduled maintenance work to be conducted at the facility.

The board stated that the closure, which is also to be carried out other Forts in the country, takes immediate effect and to be held until further notice; adding that the rehabilitation exercise became sacrosanct sequel to the consideration of allowing critical upkeep of works and also ensure protecting of both visitors and the historical structures of the facilities.

A statement signed by GMMB’s Executive Director, Kwesi Blankson, states that the renovative works on the sites which include: Fort Apollonia in Beyin, Fort St. Anthony in Axim, Fort Orange in Sekondi and James Fort in Jamestown will preserve their structural integrity and historical value of the country.

The board, in the statement released yesterday, appealed over the inconvenience the closure will have, asking for patience as the conservation work is carried out.

”We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the public as we work to ensure that the Forts are made safe for continued public access,” the circular reads.

The GMMB urged the public to direct enquiries to its head office stating that updates on the works will be communicated in due course.