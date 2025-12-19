Nigerian basketball team emerge 26th best in world rankings

The Nigerian youth basketball team, Junior D’Tigress, has risen to 26th in the latest global rankings released by the Federation of International Basketball Federation Association, FIBA.

The Junior D’Tigress moved up nine places, becoming one of the biggest movers in the ratings, in a feat regarded as one of the highest-ranked nations to make such a leap within the top 30 teams.

Following the disclosure by FIBA yesterday, the team, on 469 points, is placed 3rd in Africa behind Mali and Egypt who are 16th and 21st in the world.

The United States remain at the apex position with 787 points after their triumph at the FIBA U-19 World Cup held in Czech, their fourth title on the bounce.

Spain, Canada, Australia and France complete the top five while Slovenia, Italy, Serbia and Poland all made it to the top 15.