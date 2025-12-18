PSG defeat Flamengo to win FIFA intercontinental cup

French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint-Germain, have beaten FC Flamengo to win the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, it’s 2025 edition.

PSG beat the Brazilian club in penalty shootouts courtesy of four saves from goalkeeper, Marvel Safonov, after an intense 1-1 draw after the 120 regulation time, helping the Gallic club win 2-1 in the first five taken penalties, their sixth title in the year 2025.

The French club opened the scoring through forward, Khvicha Kvaratskheli, in the 38th minute, after the Georgian converted from close range to his side in the lead. However, the Brazilian opposition side levelled up on 63rd minute through midfielder, Jorginho, who converted from 12 yards after his team-mate, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, was fouled in the box by Marquinos.

Both teams created chances to get the winner in the game, with PSG coach, Luis Enrique, bringing on Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele, who set up one for Marquinhos but the Brazilian failed react quick enough to get an on-target attempt as the ball flashed across the goal post.

During the game played yesterday at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, PSG had opportunities in quick succession in extra time through substitutes, Dembele and Barcola, but Flamengo, who were in search for their third trophy in 2025, were resolute in defence to ensure the game finished even after 120 minutes and needing penalty shootouts to determine the winner.

Safonov conceded the first penalty he faced but thereafter denied Flamengo penalty takers: Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Perreira and Luiz Araujo, helping PSG win the trophy as well as Vitinha and Mendes, who converted their kicks to make up for Dembele and Barcola’s misses.

It was PSG’s sixth title in 2025, with their maiden Intercontinental Cup added to a trophy haul from a golden calendar year that already included Ligue 1, the French Cup, the Trophy of Champions, the Champions League and the European Super Cup.