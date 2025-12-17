FIFA to give $50M to 2026 world cup winners

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has informed that winners of the 2026 World Cup will get $50 million.

FIFA held that the team who wins the final match of the competition to be held in Mexico, United States and Canada will go home with the prize as part of its record financial contribution for the tournament.

The football governing body held that the sum is historic in the competition after it was increased from the$42 million was given to Argentina who won the last edition in 2022.

During the disclosure on Wednesday, FIFA stressed that France pocketed $30 million for reaching the final of the competition, however, it noted that the second runner-up team at next year’s event will now get £33 million, while the bronze medal winners will get $29 million and the other defeated semifinalists are to earn $27 million.

In addition, teams who get eliminated from the group stages will receive $9 million while all 48 participating will get an additional $1.5 million to cover preparatory costs.

It added that a total of $655 million is budgeted for the competition, in almost a 50 percent increase to the $440 million distributed to teams that took part in the last held tournament held in Qatar.

Next year’s event of the mundial competition will feature 48 teams, for the first time, an increase of 50 percent from the 32 in previous editions.

The tournament is billed for June 11 to July 19.