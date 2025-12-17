English footballer, Ethan Mcleod, has tragically died in an auto crash at age 21.

Mcleod, a Macclesfield Town player, died after he collided his white Mercedez against a barrier while returning from the team’s league match against Bedford Town in which he played as a substitute.

Macclesfield, in a statement, tendered an emotional statement disclosing that the death of the young player, who first joined Wolvehampton Wanderers academy at age seven, is a devastating news, also expressing sympathy to his family and friends.

The club’s statement following the tragic incident which happened on the M1 motorway on Tuesday reads, ”News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.”

”The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal, but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future,” the statement added.

The team’s next National League fixture against Alfreton Town is scheduled for Saturday but bothe clubs are yet to comment if it would be held.

The Premier League stated that they would provide care and support for the family. A minute silence would be held before Macclesfield’s game against Alfreton Town, as well as Brentford.

”We send our love and condolences to his family, friends and team-mates at this heartbreaking time,” the league body stated.