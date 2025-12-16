Donnarruma emerges FIFA men’s best goalkeeper for 2025

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has announced Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, as winner of the Best Men’s Goalkeeper Year award.

FIFA announced the Donnarruma as winner of the accolade after finishing at the summit above other nominees following a held voting exercise to determine the recipient of he prize.

The shot-stopper, who won the award for the first time courtesy of his integral role in helping Paris Saint-Germain achieve laurels last season, including the UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup, finished ahead of Alisson Becker, Rekanan Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martinez, Manuel Neuer, David Raya, Yann Sommer and Wojciech Szczesny in the voting for this year’s award.

The football governing body, while bestowing the award to the Man City goalkeeper on Tuesday during the award gala held in Doha, Qatar, stated that he enjoyed an abundance of riches during the last year in earning trophies in four different competitions with former club Paris Saint-Germain producing several superb performances in the competition.

FIFA, while stating that the accolade recognizes Donnarruma’s performances between 11 August 2024 to 2 August 2025, also showered appraisal on the 26-year-old over another three titles on the domestic front in French football, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions. He was also in the PSG team that finished as runners-up at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after they were well beaten by Chelsea in the final the competition.

“It is a great honour to win this prestigious award and I would like to thank everybody that voted for me,” the award winner said.

“I feel extremely proud to have been named as the best in the world, ahead of such wonderful goalkeepers who I have great respect and admiration for.

“It was an incredible year, one that will live long in my memory, and it’s touching to be recognised for my role in the success achieved over that period.

“I will truly appreciate this acknowledgement and look ahead now to achieving more success with my new club Manchester City.”

In the women’s category, England’s Hannah Hampton was named the Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper, following her domestic cup treble last season and also helping the Three Lionesses defend their Euro 2025 title helping the side immensely during the penalty shootout in the final and earlier stage.

Hampton, 25, helped Chelsea the cups in the English female division as the side enjoyed a triumph in the Women’s Super League. She also won the Golden Glove award with 13 clean sheets.

“With club and country, we have achieved so much and there is still much more for us to go and get,” she said.

“To the fans, both club and country, your support doesn’t go unnoticed. We hear you cheering every single game loud and proud and it helps push us on to go and get the win for you all. So, thank you very much.”

Hampton and Donnarumma also won the Yashin Trophy at the Balon d’Or in September.