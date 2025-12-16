12 injure after herders, farmers clash in Plateau

12 herders have reportedly sustained severe injuries following a clash between herders and farmers within a community in Plateau State.

The farmers were said to have opened shot some grazing herds, killing 13 cows, and also wounded the which led to an unrest situation in the area.

One of the herders, who identified himself as Jabir Abdullahi said that the farmers arrived on motorcycles and opened fire at them

“The sudden shooting forced us to run for safety, leaving several cattle dead on the spot and others seriously injured,” Abdulahi said why narrating the occurrence, stating that his fellow rearers had not caused any trouble and were only carrying out our normal grazing activities.

Following the incident which occurred on Sunday along Gero Road in Jos, Plateau State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Ibrahim Babayo, described the attack as unprovoked, alleging that the assailants were farmers.

Babayo condemned the attack and revealed that the matter had been reported to army operatives under Operation Enduring Peace, Sector 6, who subsequently visited the scene.

He appealed to MACBAN members to remain calm and avoid retaliation as the incident is under investigation.