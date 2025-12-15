Lobi Stars suspend technical adviser over poor results

Nigerian club, Lobi Stars, have suspended coach Bala Mohammed over the team’s poor performance.

The interim management of the club relieved Mohamed of his duties expressing displeasure over the team’s performance in the ongoing Nigerian National League, NNL, stating that the ruling takes immediate effect.

The Director of Media and Communications, Emmanuel Uja, said that following a meeting held with the club’s committee, Mohammed will now hand over coaching duties of the Makurdi based club to the Chief coach of the club, John Onuh.

In a circular released on Monday, Uja cited the club’s seven points gained out of 18 after six games in the NNL, and sixth position out of eight contesting teams in the league table are reasons behind the suspension of Mohammed.

”The interim Management Committee of Lobi Stars Football Club rose from an emergency management meeting today and ordered the indefinite suspension of the Technical Adviser, Coach Bala Mohammed,” the statement reads.

”The suspended Technical Adviser has been directed to hand over to the Chief Coach of the club John Onuh, with immediate effect, ” it added.

The suspended coach took over in his position in August ahead of the commencement of the league and promised to steer them to promotion to the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, after they were relegated several seasons ago.