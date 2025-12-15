37 people die during flooding in Morocco

At least 37 people have died and many others declared missing following a torrential rainfall which caused disastrous flooding in a Moroccan community.

The overnight heavy rainfall was said to have submerged around 70 homes leading to the death of the casualties and leaving many others homeless and causing destruction of yet to be known value of properties.

The Information Ministry held that over 14 people have been hospitalized, adding that schools would be closed for days to ensure safety of children from mishap.

The ministry, on Monday, noted that the incident which happened in the 300,000 populated Safi affected other places including Tetouan and mountain of Tinghir with video images of cars stranded and partially submerged as floodwaters surged through Safi streets.

”Fourteen people are currently being treated at Mohammed V Hospital including two in intensive care,” stated local authorities.

”Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the area on Monday,” the authorities added.