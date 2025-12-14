Arokodare sets Wolves club record after scoring Arsenal

Nigerian footballer, Tolu Arokodare, has emerged the first player from the country to score a Premier League goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers following his strike against Arsenal.

Arokodare scored the equalizer for Wolves while trailing by a goal to propel a likely upset against the league leaders, and became the first Nigerian to achieve the feat since the inaugural edition of the league in 1992.

Arsenal were leading but appeared nervy untill the post player reacted well to a cross from teammate, Mateus Mane, to head home in the 90th minute, causing raptorous celebration from the away fans but dismay to the Gunner supporters.

The striker jettisoned his feat at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and spoke more on the result of the match which they lost following a 94th minute own-goal by Yerson Mousquera saying,“It’s hurtful. It’s been happening to us the whole season. We played the whole 90 minutes very well, and at the end we always concede. I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s just very hurtful.

“It’s been happening to us the whole of the season. It’s not the first time we’ve conceded in the last minute, and I think it’s something we have to work on, staying focused until the to the last whistle. It’s very unlucky for us, a good goal from them, and I would say a little bit of poor defending from us.

“We obviously have to score more. We haven’t scored a lot of goals in the last few games, and it’s something we’ve been working on. We did have a couple of chances in the second half, and we have that quality of scoring goals, but we haven’t been lucky, attacking or defending, and hopefully in the coming games we’ll score more goals, and everything will change.”