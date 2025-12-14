An armed man has killed two people and subjected others severe injuries and needing medical intervention following his attack on a United States varsity.

The gunman was said to have fired gunshots in the facility causing the death of the deceased persons and also injuring eight others causing grief at the scene and unrest in the area.

The authorities held that the perpetrator made way into the Engineering and Physics departments after an exam schedule was unvelleid by the varsity’s authorities, adding that the alleged attacker, who don an all black clothes remained at large.

Reacting to the incident which happened yesterday at the Barus and Holley building in the Brown University, the Rhode Island Mayor, Brett Smiley, said, “I can confirm that there are two individuals who have died this afternoon, and there are another eight in critical status, though stable.”

“We’re utilizing every resource possible to find this suspect. The shelter in place is still in order and I urge people to take that very seriously. Please do not come to the area,” Deputy Police Chief, Timothy O’Hara said.

“Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice,”he told the students.

President Donald Trump said,“What a terrible thing it is. All we can do right now is pray for the victims.”