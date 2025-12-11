Family dismisses Kwam 1’s lineage link to Awujale stool

Efforts by Fuji music magnate, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, ti become the next Awujale of Ijebu-Ode has suffered a major setbacks after the family expected to produce next monarch dismissed his lineage to the Fusengbuwa Ruling House

The royal house stated that the documents held by KWAM 1, to claim membership holds no waters and lacks the endorsement of the family, telling the musician to desist his attempt of proximity with the mornachial house.

The Fusengbuwa’s, in released statement noted that it acknowledged receipt of a form signed by one Adetayo Enobodo, but mentioned that the signee is not is not a member of the family. In the statement, the family hinted that only the family head is authorized to issue such a directive.

The circular, signed by the Chairman, Lateef Owoywmi and released on Thursday, discloses that it has taken into thorough investigation which shows proof that KWAM 1 is not eligible for the entitlement.

”The form was not signed by the authorized representative (family head) of your purported family unit head. Omoba Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye Enobodo is not a registered family member of the Jadiara Royal House and therefore, has no locus stand to sign any linkage form on behalf of the family,” the statement reads in bit.

”Consequently, the completed lineage form is hereby declared null, void and of no consequence. For the avoidance of doubt, your claim to the membership of Fagbunwa Ruling House is rejected and the completed form is of no consequence,” It adds.