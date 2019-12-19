35 Lagos staff die in service, get N93M benefits  

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

In fulfillment of promises made to Lagos workers on welfare, the State Government has presented death insurance benefits in sum of N93 million to 35 direct beneficiaries of deceased civil servants.

As learnt, the state government had passed directive for issuance of the insurance benefit to families of the 35 staff who died while in service, while disbursement is expected to follow.

The Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, said that the state government approved N95 million that would be disbursed among families of the 35 staff who died while in service.

Speaking during an event in recognition of the deceased on Wednesday in Lagos, Olowo, who sympathized with the families, urged beneficiaries to ensure proper utilization of the fund they would be receiving on behalf of the late loved ones.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction on the commitment of the state government in ensuring that such entitlement go to families of the 35 staff who died during service year, just as he restated determination of the government to prioritize welfare of its workforce.

According to him, the government remains committed to the payment of the monthly salaries of its active workforce as well as the prompt remittance of pensions of its personnel on a monthly basis.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Ganiat Raji, urged the beneficiaries to invest the funds in the education of children left by the deceased and other businesses that could yield profit.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Adeniyi Idowu, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government, assuring that the money received would be channeled into good use.