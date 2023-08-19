35 Boko Haram, 93 family members surrender in Borno

No fewer than 35 Boko Haram fighters including eight of it’s commanders have laid down their weapons and surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

The insurgents, meanwhile, came with 93 family members to present themselves to the Nigerian Army for arrest and prosecution in the country.

They surrendered during the wake of escalated kinetic and non-kinetic operations by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF),

On Saturday, it was gathered that they surrendered during the span of two days, from 14 to 15 August 2023.

An expert on activities in lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, narrated that efforts of the troops forced the terrorists to surrender in Borno.

“Over a span of two days, from 14 to 15 August 2023, four key Boko Haram commanders, 13 main fighters, and a total of 45 family members, laid down their arms and surrendered to troops of Sector 3 MNJTF in Cross Kauwa and Baga of Kukawa Local Government, Nigeria. Surrendered items include seven AK-47 Rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), nearly 440 rounds of assorted calibre ammunition and other essential tools of insurgency.

“On the inaugural day of the recent mass surrender, 14 August 2023, two commanders, nine main fighters and 21 family members yielded to the relentless operations of troops stroked by the 19 Brigade in Cross Kauwa and 403 Amphibious Brigade in Baga.

‘”They voluntarily surrendered six AK 47 rifles, one FN Rifle (SLR), 20 magazines (with two fully loaded), 12 rounds of 5.6 millimeter ammunition, two hand grenades, three Bandoliers, and 180 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition amongst numerous items.

“The tide of peaceful surrenders continued onto the following day, 15 August 2023, when two other commanders, four fighters and 24 family members responded to the call for peace. Surrendering at the 403 Amphibious Brigade location in Baga, they submitted two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, 99 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition, two transistor radios, a cash sum of 213,800 Naira, and a variety of personal items”.

