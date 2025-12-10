Bauchi Govt. discloses school’s resumption date after closure

The Bauchi State Government has announced January 4, 2026 as resumption date for academic activities in all educational institutions following weeks of shutdown over security concerns.

The state government stated that the date for stipulated for basic, secondary and varsities established in the area to resume academic activities, was held following a wide consultation with school principals, education managers and other stakeholders in the sector, after security agencies briefed the government of improved safety conditions leading to a consensus that schools could safely resume operations.

The Ministry of Education relayed that examinations postponed due to the insurgency will now be held in the first week of the resumption date.

In a circular released by the ministry on Wednesday, Governor Bala Mohammed endorsed the decision, stating that the security operatives calling for the reopening after initially advising the closure is a prove that the state can go on in the academics with further measures taken to alleviate issues of terrorism.

The government advised parents and guardians to ensure their children attends school regularly as enhanced security measures have been put in place to protect students, teachers and non teaching staff across educational institutions.

Jalaludeen Usman, who signed the statement, lauded the public for their patience throughout the closure period.