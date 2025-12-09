Seven army officers die after plane crash in Russia

The Russian military arm has informed that six of it’s officers have died following a crash on its plane in Russia.

The AN-22 military transport aircraft was said to have gone out of control and crashed in an uninhabited area, leaving no survivors after the tragic incident.

Russia’s Investigative Committee disclosed that the mishap happened after the plane, which was on repair works, was flown for testing in Moscow.“On December 9, 2025, during a test flight, an AN-22 aircraft crashed near the village of Ivankovo in the Ivanovo region, all crew members onboard were killed.” the committee stated.

The Committee also relayed that investigation into flight preparation rules have begun concerning the incident.

There was no suggestion that the incident was connected to Russia’s offensive on Ukraine or accusations of involvement by Kyiv.

Accidents involving military transport and equipment have become more frequent in Russia during its almost four-year campaign in Ukraine, which has seen increased military movement and activity in the country