Super Eagles captain announces retirement two weeks ahead AFCON

Nigerian footballer, Wiilian Troost-Ekong, has confirmed his retirement from international football after a decade stint with the Super Eagles.

Ekong proclaimed his withdrawal of services with the country’s men national team on his X handle showing gratitude to coaches, fans and teammates, also adding that he remains a supporter of the side as he moves to a new chapter.

The Centre defence player held that he was honoured to have don the Green and White jersey as well as taking part in major tournaments and achieving accolades with the side.

Ekong, who made 83 appearances and scored eight goals with the side, wrote in a post on Thursday which reads, ”HONOURED. GRATEFUL. FOREVER A SUPER EAGLE, Playing for Nigeria has been the greatest privilege of my life. The journey may end herer, but my support never will. Here’s to the next chapter.”

The Alkolood defender was part of the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2019 African Cup Of Nations after defeating Tunisia in the Third Place Match, as well as a runner-up medal during the last held edition of the tournament in 2023 where he also won the Player of the tournament award.

He also featured for the team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and was also part of the country’s Dream Team which won the bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.