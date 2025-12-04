Estavao wins Chelsea’s best goal in November

Brazilian winger, Estavio Willian, has been announced as winner of Chelsea Men’s Goal of the Month award for November.

Estevao’s goal against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League garnered a staggering 87 percent of votes beating Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto to scoop the award, following a sublime month performance.

The attacker, after receiving a pass from skipper, Reece James, zoomed past two opposition defenders, but still had more to do having found his way in front of Barcelona goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, after which he delivered a rooftop shot into the net with his less dominant right foot, helping the Blues record a 3-0 win.

Shortly after the game, the 18-year-old said, ”The goal was all very quick, it happened before I knew it.

“I saw the space, wiggled my way through and scored. It was definitely the most special moment in my career and I hope I keep scoring more in the years ahead.”

During the declaration on Thursday, Garnacho’s effort against Qarabag in the Champions League came second while Pedro’s winner at Tottenham and Neto’s opener against Burnley shared third.