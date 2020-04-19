342 Turkish nationals die globally from coronavirus

By News Desk

The Turkish Government has disclosed that atleast 342 Turkish nationals have died due to the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the global outbreak.

In an interview with newsmen, the country’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, announced that Turkey was planning 105 more flights to bring its citizens back from 72 countries before the beginning of the month of Ramadan on the Islamic calendar.

During the interview on Saturday, the minister said a total of more than 25,000 have been brought back to Turkey from 74 different countries.

Cavusoglu also said the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would meet via video conference next week at Turkey’s request to discuss the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.29 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 158,000 and over 586,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.