Haiti fixes date for general election after 10yr hiatus

The Haiti government has disclosed that plans are ongoing to hold a general election after a 10-year duration of no plebiscite in the country.

Authorities in the Caribbean country held that holding the polls will give the inhabitants to freely and responsibly choose who would lead them, as well as promote peace in the economically and leadership impoverished country.

The President of the Provisional Electoral Council, Jacquez Desrosiers, said that achieving restored security alongside ensuring normal living conditions were reasons for election after it was last conducted in February 2016.

Desrosiers, leader of the body responsible for issuing decree and organizing polls, added that the interim ruling Transitional Presidential Council, has its term expiring in February 2026, thus, leading to the election date fixed for August.

”The restoration of security is a prerequisite for holding the first round of legislative and presidential elections,” the body’s leader said.

President of the Transitional Presidential Council, Laurent Saint-Cyr, yesterday, commended the implementation of the decree, expressing hopes that the voting exercise will provide succour for the citizens of the country.

”By taking this decisive step, while we remain fully committed to restoring security, we reaffirm our commitment to pulling Haiti back on the path to democratic legitimacy and stability,” Saint Cyr posted on his X handle.

The United States Department has applauded the move, calling on Haiti’s political leaders, civil servants and the international community to support the country in its quest for political stability.

”The Haiti people have waited for nearly a decade to democratically elect their leadership,” the body noted in a statement.

It added that a conference will be held in New York on December 9 to generate force contributions for the move.

Haiti’s last election, in 2016, led to Jovenel Moise gaining power, but was afterwards assassinated in July 2021. In 2023,