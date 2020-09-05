34 Saudi Arabian COVID-19 patients die within 24 hours

The Saudi Arabian Government has said that atleast 34 coronavirus positive patients have died at the isolation centers across the country within the last 24 hours.

It added that addition of 34 new deaths recorded across coronavirus isolation centers has put the tally of fatalities experienced since COVID-19 outbreak at 4,049 in the country.

The number of death recorded was revealed through a statement released by Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health on Saturday, and the statement added that 791 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were also discovered after tests were conducted.

With the new cases, Saudi Arabia has recorded total number to 319,932 cases, including 20,041 active cases undergoing treatment at different isolation centers within country.

Of these, confirmed critical cases decreased to 1,470, while the health condition of the rest patients have become stable with 779 recovering from the disease, rising recoveries’ toll to 295,842.