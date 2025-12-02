Army arrests driver with 306 marijuana bags in Kogi

As part of intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking and stop the use of illicit substances in society, the Nigerian Army intercepted a vehicle carrying a large consignment of cannabis during a checkpoint operation in the Agbede response area of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Kogi State.

In addition to seizing the substance, the soldiers also arrested the driver, who was transporting cannabis weighing approximately 276 kg in a red Toyota Camry with registration number ABJ 325 LA.

The driver, identified as Hamisu Sule, reportedly attempted to flee upon sighting the checkpoint but was apprehended by troops attached to the 12 Brigade along the Apata–Lokoja axis in Lokoja Local Government Area, just minutes after a long chase.

The suspect was allegedly transporting the illegal drugs from Ekiti State to Borno State when he encountered the military checkpoint.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt drug-trafficking networks linked to banditry and other crimes.

“The suspect attempted to evade arrest by fleeing after sighting the troops’ checkpoint, which is employed intermittently along transit routes to frustrate the use of such routes as transit corridors,” the statement read.

The Army further noted that both the suspect and the seized exhibits have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kogi Command, for further action.

“The Nigerian Army remains fully committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining a robust presence across the state, and preventing criminals from operating with impunity,” Lt. Hassan added.