335 Boko Haram fighters, wives, children surrender for peaceful life

No fewer than 335 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East fighters, alongside their families, have surrendered to the Nigerian Army for a peaceful life after they were met troops’ superior firepower during recent anti-insurgency operations across the North East.

The fighters who surrendered to the troops of operation HADIN KAI in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State include the Boko Haran Chief Bomb Expert known as Musa Adamu a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command, Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, said that the feat followed intensified Nigerian military campaign on the terrorist enclaves, environs coupled with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship facing the fighters and their families.

Through a statement on Monday, Nwachukwu noted that the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama during the weekend to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

According to the statement, the GOC said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.

General Eyitayo who spoke through an interpreter further disclosed that they would undergo some rehabilitation process at a Government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

The army boss also distributed new clothes and assorted food items, groceries, and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totaling 335 fighters, 746 adult women, and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls.

“The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu and also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her to achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North East,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

