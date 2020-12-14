33 Lagos bird markets undergo disinfection ahead yuletide

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has commenced state–wide disinfection and decontamination of thirty-three major live bird markets across the state ahead of the festive season.

The exercise, it explained, was aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases as the world approaches the festive period when demand for live birds increases.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said clarified that the move was aimed at ensuring outbreaks of health hazards arising from birds are prevented across the state.

Speaking on Monday after she kicked off the one-week statewide exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Olusanya said that the initiative was in line with the governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to protecting the citizens from any form of health hazards.

The commissioner listed markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place to include Mushin main Live Bird Market; Cairo Live Bird Market, Oshodi; Bolade Live Bird Market, Arena; Olaleye Live Bird Market; Bariga Live Bird Market; Ketu Live Bird Market; Mile 12 Live Bird Market; Tejuosho Live Bird Market; Oyingbo Live Bird Market; Jankara Live Bird Market, Lagos Island and Pelewura Live Bird Market, Lagos Island.

Others are Oja Oba Live Bird Market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 Live Bird Markets; Idera Live Bird Market, New Garage; Isale Oja Live Bird Market, Agege; Ikotun Live Bird Market; Alayabiagba Live Bird Market; Alaba Suuru Live Bird Market; Agboju Live Bird Market and Festac Live Bird Market.

According to her, the exercise would also take place at the Ojo Cantonment Live Bird Market; Alaba Rago Live Bird Market; Okokomaiko Live Bird Market; Ejina Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Sabo Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Odogunyan Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Ajah Live Bird Market; Sangotedo Live Bird Market; Akodo Live Bird Market; Arasi Live Bird Market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata Live Bird Market, Badagry.

Olusola, however, urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to give their full support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Olushola Osoba, who witnessed the commencement of the exercise commended the government for its continuous support to her members.

She noted that the year’s exercise marked the fifth time this year that the government was disinfecting the market adding that and as a result, members of her association have recorded low mortality of their birds to avian influenza.

“The Lagos State Government is really doing well for us. This year, this is the fifth time the State Government will be disinfecting our market for us. Because of this, the mortality rate of our chickens has reduced,” Osoba said.