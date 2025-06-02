33 die during farmers, herdsmen clashes in Benue

No fewer than thirty-three people have lost their lives following coordinated attacks by suspected herdsmen on communities in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas of Benue State.

The deadly incidents have left many residents unaccounted for, as affected villages began conducting headcounts to determine the extent of the tragedy.

One of the worst-hit communities was Tse-Antswam in Naka town, headquarters of Gwer West LGA, where suspected herdsmen struck last night in a surprise raid that killed 17 residents and sent many fleeing for safety.

Patrick Modoom, a community leader, who confirmed the fatalities on Monday disclosed that “Seventeen corpses have been recovered at Tse-Antswam, close to the LGEA primary school Naka, near the Federal Government Dam project.”

He added that several residents remain missing, while survivors are currently sheltering at the primary school, under the watch of police officers and local vigilantes.

Modoom, however, criticised the military for failing to respond during the attack, noting that, “This happened very close to the military checkpoint in Naka town, yet there was no response when we raised the alarm, leaving our people defenseless.”

The fresh wave of violence has further destabilised Gwer West LGA, where 14 out of 15 council wards have already suffered repeated attacks, forcing many residents to flee to Naka town.

In a similar development in neighbouring Apa LGA, 16 people were killed in Edikwu and Ankpali communities during a separate invasion.

The member representing Apa State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Abu Umoru, confirmed the death toll and said several others remain missing.

These incidents come just two days after 14 female traders travelling back from a market in Enugu State were abducted along Owukpa road in a Benue Link bus.

As of press time, the Benue State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the attacks, while grieving residents continue to mourn their dead and search for missing loved ones.