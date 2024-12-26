33 die, 15 injure during Mozambique prison riot

As civil unrest linked to October’s disputed election continues in Mozambique, 33 inmates have been pronounced dead, and 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury during a prison riot in Maputo.

The deaths were confirmed a few hours after over 1,534 prisoners attempted a prison break at Maputo Central Prison in Matola.

As gathered, the riot was triggered by the actions of a group of subversive protesters in the area who demanded for the prisoners release, outside the correctional facilities.

While the police general commander, Bernardino Rafael on Wednesday, blamed protests outside the prison for encouraging the riot, Justice Minister Helena Kida told newsmen that the unrest was started inside the prison and had nothing to do with protests outside.

“The confrontations after that resulted in 33 deaths and 15 injured in the vicinity of the jail. The identities of those killed and injured were unclear. ”

“About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident, but 150 have now been recaptured,” the police commander added.

Rafael, who highlighted that 29 “highly dangerous” terrorist were among those who escaped during the break expressed concern over the safety of citizens.

“We are worried as a country, Mozambicans and security forces,” Rafael said. “We expect in the next 48 hours a rise in crime.”

A decision on Monday by Mozambique’s top court confirming long-ruling party Frelimo’s victory in the election has sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged.

The main opposition party presidential candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, has threatened to form a parallel government on January 15, 2025 after rejecting the court ruling that affirmed Frelimo’s presidential candidate, Daniel Chapo, as winner of the election in the country.