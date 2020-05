BY Monsuru Olowoopejo

One of the over 200 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Federal Government has passed on at the Lagos Isolation center.

The 32years old returnee died hours after been placed under isolation for contracting coronavirus in Dubai before returning to Nigeria.

Lagos State Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on his official social media handle on Tuesday, hinted that the deceased had an underly health challenges before contracting the virus.

According to him, death of the 32-year-old has increased the number of casualties recorded in the state since the first index case to 34.

“Another COVID-19 infection related death involving 32year old, male has been recorded. The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition”.

Abayomi explained that the deceased was among the Nigerians evacuated by the Federal Government recently through Nigerian Diaspora Commission after coronavirus outbreak in the Arabian country.

“I urge Lagosians to remain committed to rules guiding COVID-19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown”.