325 police officers complete counter-terrorism training in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its counter-terrorism and national security capacity with the graduation of 325 officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Basic Course 20/2025.

The training was conducted between 12 October and 7 November 2025 at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State. Participants underwent an intensive four-week course designed to enhance their skills in detecting, handling, and mitigating threats from explosive devices and hazardous materials, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances.

The initiative aligns with the strategic vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to build a more capable, responsive, and resilient police force equipped to confront emerging security threats.

Representing the Inspector-General of Police at the graduation ceremony, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the EOD-CBRN Command, Hauwa Ibrahim, commended the officers for their discipline, teamwork, and commitment throughout the training. He noted that the course reflects the IGP’s focus on professionalism, capacity building, and improved operational readiness.

The force boss also acknowledged the invaluable support of both national and international partners who contributed to the success of the programme, including the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), The HALO Trust, the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), and the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Egbetokun further recognized the collaboration of specialized police units such as the Directorate of Force Medical Services, the Forensics Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), and the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).

Reaffirming his commitment to building a highly trained and operationally effective police force, IGP Egbetokun assured that the newly trained officers would be deployed strategically to strengthen ongoing counter-terrorism operations, enhance public safety, and contribute to national security across the country.