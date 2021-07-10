325 die, dozens others hospitalise after cholera outbreak in Abuja, 15 others

Atleast 325 people were reported to have died and dozens of others hospitalised following the outbreak of cholera disease recorded in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and 15 other northern states during the first half of the year, 1st of January, 2021 and June 30th, 2021.

Within the period under review, a total of 14, 343 people were said to have contracted cholera and hospitalised across the 15 northern states including Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross-River, Nasarawa and Niger.

As gathered, 27.6 percent of victims across the country were those between the ages of 5years to 14 years bracket and that 51 per cent of the suspected cases were male, while 49 per cent were female.

Of these, the outbreak upswing in six states, Bauchi, Kano, Niger, Zamfara, Kaduna and Plateau, with 1,786 reported cholera cases within six days, June 20th and June 26th, 2021.

The statistics were confirmed by the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who listed the states as Bauchi, 1,239 cases; Kano, 362 cases; Niger, 62 cases; Zamfara, 55 cases; Kaduna, 59 cases and Plateau, nine cases.

Ihekweazu added that in the preceding week of June 13 to June 19, five states: Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, and Zamfara reported 1,757 suspected cases.

Bauchi State reported 900 cases, Kano State reported 575 cases, Kaduna State reported 70 cases, Plateau reported 98 cases, while Zamfara reported 114 cases.

Ihekweazu further disclosed that a multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), coordinates the cholera national response activities.

“The EOC is co-led by the Federal Ministry of Environment and that of Water Resources given the link between cholera, water, sanitation and hygiene. The centre has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the current outbreak.

“This includes the deployment of National Rapid Response Teams to support the response at the state level, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, and scale-up of risk communications amongst other activities,’’ he explained.

Cholera is a preventable and treatable epidemic-prone disease transmitted by eating or drinking contaminated food or water. The incidence of cholera tends to increase during the rainy season.

