32,000 employees may lose jobs from Disney

At least, 32 employees of Walt Disney Co may have to start looking for employment elsewhere anytime soon once their company concludes its plan to lay off the figure of workers due to effect of coronavirus pandemic that had caused it to struggle with low turn out of customers.

As gathered, the company may begin the laying off of the workers by first half of 2021 and that 32, 000 from its current pool of its employees, primarily at its theme parks, would face mass sacking, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September,

The company said in a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission, yesterday, disclosed that as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it would be sacking no fewer than 32,000 workers from its current pool of staff.

Besides, Disney said it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern California due to uncertainty over when the state would allow parks to reopen.

Meanwhile, the company office at theme parks in Florida and those outside United States reopened earlier in 2020 without seeing new major coronavirus outbreaks but with strict social distancing, testing and mask use.

Contrarily, Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown to fight a second wave of the coronavirus cases while the company’s theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.

Although the company has refused to comment on whether the 28,000 layoffs announced earlier were included in the latest figure, but one of its spokesperson disclosed that the figure was part of the previously announced one.