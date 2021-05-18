31yrs-old mechanic defiles neighbor’s daughter in Kwara

The Gender Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operatives has arrested and detained a 31-year-old mechanic, identified as Yusuf Abdullahi for allegedly defiling his neighbor’s 11-year-old daughter (name withheld) in the Popo Giwa area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspect, an automobile mechanic at Eyenkorin village, was said to have been caught by one of the NSCDC officers on May 15, 2021, while molesting the minor, who leaves in the same house with him.

Abdullahi, a father of three, when interrogated by the men of the operatives, said he was sleeping when the little girl came to wake him up to ask for his phone, adding that he willingly brought out the phone and played an Indian film for her, which aroused him.

He stated, “I leave at Atako compound, Popo Giwa area of Ilorin with my wife and three children. My wife has just put to bed and we are staying in the same house with the minor. I was sleeping when the girl came in and woke me up, she requested my phone and I willingly played an Indian film for her; that was how the incident happened. “I was only fondling her and I hadn’t gained access to her private parts.”

Confirming the incident, the state’s NSCDC spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, said the victim had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Afolabi said, “This case was reported to the Gender Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Saturday, May 15, 2021. It happened around 10.30 am when Yusuf Abdullahi, 31, was caught by one of our officers at the Kaiama Division having carnal knowledge of the 11-years-old girl at Atako compound, Popo Giwa area, Ilorin.”

The spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

