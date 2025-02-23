31yrs old man drown retrieving phone inside Ogun well

A 31years old man, Sunday Jimoh, has been confirmed dead after drowning inside a well while trying to retrieving his mobile phone in Oja-Odan axis of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the deceased was warned not to enter the well to retrieve his phone after it fell into it.

Eyewitnesses narrated that his friend, Kabiru Aladeshayi, had prevented him from embarking on the move but enter the well after realizing that there was no one around to stop the plan.

It was learnt that after he missed his step inside the well, there was no one to assist him inside and rescue the deceased.

Confirming the tragedy on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Omolola Odutola, stated that the incident occurred around Laditan Area, Oja-Odan at about 10:00 am.

She said: “The incident was reported by Kabiru Aladeshayi Ayigbere, a resident of Junction Area, Oja-Odan, who stated that he witnessed the deceased attempting to enter a well beside his shop.

“Jimoh reportedly insisted on retrieving a phone that had accidentally fallen into the well, despite warnings against the dangerous act.

“Regrettably, while Aladeshayi was away, Jimoh entered the well and drowned. Upon receiving the report, detectives swiftly responded to the scene, and rescue experts were contacted to recover the body.

“A preliminary investigation found no signs of violence, confirming that the incident was an unfortunate accident.

“The family of the deceased has been notified, and they requested to bury the remains in accordance with Muslim rites.

“The Ogun State Police Command expresses its deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and urges the public to exercise caution when dealing with such hazardous situations”.