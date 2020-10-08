31 traders under detention for contravening Lagos environmental law

At least 31 petty traders were said to have been arrested by Lagos State Task Force for engaging in street trading and displaying goods at different unauthorized locations across the state.

The traders, it was gathered, were arrested at different locations in Balogun, Martins, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tom Jones, and Broad streets axis of Lagos Island area in the state for contravening the Environmental Management and Protection Law of Lagos State 2017.

Confirming the development, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Central Business Districts, Olugbenga Oyerinde, said that the traders were arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court) sitting in Alausa Ikeja.

Through a statement released to newsmen recently, Oyerinde said that traders were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Obasa Shakirat for contravening the state environmental law which they all pleaded guilty and prayed for leniency.

According to him, the Magistrate in her ruling fined 30 of the offenders N20,000 each with option to serve a jail term of one month in a correction center, while ruling that one of the offenders undergo an hour of community service and that the offenders be remanded at the Ebute Ero Police Station pending such time when their bail conditions were met.

Oyerinde said that the arrest and subsequent prosecution of the 31 offenders were in line with Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to cleanliness and directives to clampdown on environmental sanitation, traffic, and physical planning laws violators across the state.

“The present administration led by Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to restoring the original master plan of the Lagos Island Business Districts and its adjourning axis by checking the activities of street traders and developers who have converted all available spaces like walkways, streets, and roads to shops,” the statement read.

The special adviser, however, enjoined traders, particularly those selling on streets and walkways to remove their extensions and makeshift shops from the roads, adding that no one would be spared by the government in its efforts to clean up the business district.