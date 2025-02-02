31 passengers die in Ogun, Ondo auto crashes

No fewer than 31 passengers have been pronounced dead after an auto crashes occurred along the Ore-Lagos expressway in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and along Ibadan-Lagos Expressway in Ogun states.

A breakdown of the causalities figure showed that 30 passengers died during the auto crash in Odigbo Local Government Area while one passenger died during an accident that occurred few meters before Redemption Camp along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, Mowe.

It was learnt that 28 of the passengers died before rescue officials arrived at the Ondo accident scene while the two others, who suffered severe burns died while being rescued to the hospital in the state.

As gathered, the accident occurred after two vehicles, with one driving against traffic to reduce travel time, collided around Onipetesi end of the Ore-Lagos highway, resulting in both vehicles going up flames.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Samuel Ibitoye, who confirmed the accident through a statement on Sunday, said 30 persons died in the accident.

“A total of 28 persons were burnt beyond recognition while two others died while being taken to the hospital for treatment, and two survivors are now receiving treatment”, he added.

He blamed impatience on the part of the drivers for the head-on collision, stressing that investigation showed that they drove against the traffic.

According to Ibitoye, the corpses have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for families to identify their relatives from the affected passengers’ bodies.

Earlier, eyewitnesses narrated that the two commercial buses collided and burst into flames, resulting in the deaths of the passengers.

According to them, the drivers drove against traffic to avoid traffic on the road. And they were even at a high speed. Both vehicles were loaded with passengers. I counted 30 occupants, and two of them died while on the way to the hospital. It was the timely effort of the road safety and concern motorists that reduced the casualty figure. If not, we would have recorded more casualties

Confirming the Ogun auto crash, the Police Command spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said: “The Sagamu Divisional Police headquarters has reported a fatal motor accident that occurred on February 1, 2025, at about 9:00 AM before Redemption Camp along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, Mowe.

“The accident involved a Mack 40-ft container truck with number plate T-24572 LA, driven by Mr. Sanni Saifullahi of AY and Rolly’s Ventures, Magodo, Lagos, and a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number FST 525 YJ, driven by Sunday Okpe of Miracle Ultima International Ltd.

“Preliminary investigations, the Toyota Sienna was en route from Osun State to Lagos, carrying seven passengers. The driver reportedly lost control of the steering and crashed into the rear of the container truck. The impact led to the tragic death of a passenger, Ms. Miracle Chibuzor of Miracle Ultima International Ltd, who was seated in the front. Five other occupants sustained varying degrees of injuries and were promptly transported by motor traffic police to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, Mowe, for medical treatment.

“The deceased’s body has been evacuated to Idera Morgue for an autopsy and official death certification by medical practitioners. Meanwhile, traffic police visited the scene to clear congestion and prevent further accidents caused by onlookers. The wreckage of the vehicles involved in the accident have been towed to the Sagamu Police Station for safekeeping and inspection by Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

“It has been observed that drivers drive with reckless abandon in disregard for the lives of their passengers but only hurry to complete a circle of financial returns for the day, as a friendly force, the Ogun State Police Command urge drivers to maintain safe distances from heavy-duty vehicles and exercise caution while driving to prevent avoidable accidents. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as necessary”.