300 Nigeria-UAE returnees under isolation over COVID-19 infection

By The Guild

As part of the strategy to flatten coronavirus curve in Nigeria, the Federal Government has placed atleast 300 returnees from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been placed under isolation.

The returnees were placed under isolation hours after their arrival on Friday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Confirming the development, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in a statement on its official social media handle, hinted that another set of 50 stranded Nigerians have returned to the country from Pakistan.

According to NIDCOM, the repatriated citizens would embark on a 14-day self-isolation period to ascertain their COVID-19 status before been allowed to reunite with their family.

“300 Stranded Nigerians in UAE landed in Abuja, Nigeria today, Friday 19th June 2020 via Emirates Airlines. All Evacuees are to go on Compulsory 14 days self-isolation according to the new Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” it added.

