300 Katsina residents become homeless after windstorm destroys homes

A devastating windstorm coupled with a torrential downpour wreck havoc in several parts of Katsina State, rendering residents of 300 houses across the state homeless.

The storm, which hit shortly after the afternoon prayer and lasted around fifteen minutes, ripped through rooftops and hurled building materials into the air, leaving destruction in its wake.

The worst-hit areas yesterday include Sabuwar Unguwar Modoji Gabas, Shinkafi, Kukar-Gesa, Ambassador Quarters, and parts of Jibia Local Government Area, among others, with its aftermath leaving numerous families, including newlyweds, without shelter.

Victims described the disaster as a divine test, appealing to the Katsina State Government and public-spirited individuals for assistance amid the current economic challenges.

One of the affected residents, Maryam Muhammad, narrated that the windstorm has left them homeless, saying “I was inside the room when the storm hit and now, I can’t spend the night inside my house.

“My only room collapsed, and I sustained injuries to my leg and arm. Thankfully, my children were at Islamiyya school at the time. I used everything I had to build that room.”

Another resident, Mubarak Rabi’u, echoed the plea for help. “We accept this hardship as fate, but we urge the government to come to our rescue. Right now, we have no idea where our families will sleep.”

The Ward Head of Sabuwar Unguwar Modoji Gabas, Aminu Jafaru, called for urgent government intervention while urging the State Governor Dikko Radda and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to dispatch a team to assess the destruction and offer relief to displaced residents.