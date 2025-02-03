30 Yobe inmates regain freedom after Gov’s pardon

The Yobe State governor, Mala Buni, has granted pardons to 30 inmates, to ease overcrowding in various prison facilities in the state.

The pardon followed recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Saleh Samanja.

Before the pardons were granted, members of the council visited prisons in Potiskum, Nguru, and Gashu’a to assess and identify inmates eligible for release.

The pardon was confirmed by the Chief Information Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Alhassan Sule Mamudo, in a statement from Damaturu.

He added that such pardons, typically given to inmates convicted of minor offences or those with the option of fines, are part of ongoing efforts to ease overcrowding in the state’s correctional facilities.