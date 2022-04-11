30 villagers become homeless after gunmen attack Plateau town

No fewer than 30 villagers have become homeless after gunmen attacked and razed down houses across four communities in Kanam axis of Jos, the Plateau State capital.

As a way to ensure their safety from the unexpected invasion of the community, the frightened villagers were said to have fled their homes when the attackers stormed the villages, shot sporadically, and set properties belonging to residents ablaze.

The attack, which is coming barely 24 hours after the abduction of the wife and daughter of the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Abdullahi abbas, was said to have left the community in an ambiance of fear and insecurity.

Addressing newsmen on Monday, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, Ishaku Takwa, confirmed that the attack happened on Sunday evening and that the bandits killed some villagers whose tolls are yet to be ascertained.

Takwa, who didn’t confirm the number of persons killed or injured, in Jos, said that many of the villagers fled their homes for safety following the invasion, adding that many of them were yet to return back to the community as a result of the attack.

According to the military personnel, troops of the task force have been deployed to the community to ensure that calmness is restored just as he assured villagers of their safety as they would not rest on their oars in ensuring maximum security across the community.

He said: “The troops of the task force have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy. The safety our the community is our priority and we would ensure the residents are protected at all times.”

Meanwhile, a resident of the area, Danladi Dukup, who spoke to newsmen also confirmed that some people lost their lives during the attack while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

