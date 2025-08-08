30 passengers sustain injuries during Iran train accident

At least 30 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries after a train derailed in the southern Iranian province of Kerman.

Although the victims were severely injured, no deaths were recorded from the incident, the cause of which is yet to be known.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the head of the Red Crescent Society’s Relief and Rescue Organization, Babak Mahmoudi, told journalists that the injured victims have been taken to the hospital for medical intervention.

According to Mahmoudi, a swift emergency response was held at the scene, which led to the evacuation of the victims from the train.

Mahmoudi added that investigations into the occurrence, which happened on Friday, are ongoing as no official cause has been confirmed.

He further stated that updates will be communicated upon completion of the investigation.

Train derailments are not uncommon in Iran, and while they do not generally result in deaths, there have been fatal disasters in the past.

In June 2022, 21 people were killed and dozens injured when a train derailed near the central Iranian city of Tabas after hitting an excavator beside the track.

In 2016, two trains collided and caught fire in northern Iran, killing 44 people and injuring scores more.