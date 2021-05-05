30 Kwara varsity students risk jail terms over cyber crimes

No fewer than 30 students of the University of Ilorin have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds.

The 30 suspects under EFCC detention may be sentenced to jail, and they may as well risk their studentship with the institution after the commission, may have charged them on various fraudulent actions including recovery of charms, and several incriminating documents during the arrest.

As gathered, the suspects, said to include students ad non-students, were reported to have been apprehended by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Ilorin Zonal Office on May 4, 2021.

The suspects apprehended include Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others arrested were Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, said that the suspects were arrested at different locations in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on their alleged computer-related fraud perpetrated in and around the state metropolis.

The EFCC spokesman further listed items recovered from the suspects to include ten exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms, and several incriminating documents.

He added that the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

