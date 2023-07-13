30 impounded exotic vehicles were my retirement benefits- Ortom

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that the 30 vehicles impounded and moved away from his automobile workshop by the state government were not stolen but procured as party of his retirement benefits.

Ortom said that the raid of his automobile workshop were unjust and were carried out by the administration of Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to torment and persecute him by the government.

The said automobile workshop is located along Makurdi Otukpo road within Makurdi, Benue State capital, and is reportedly owned by Ortom.

The former governor, who spoke through his former spokesperson, Terver Akase, said this in reaction to the Benue state assets recovery committee that raided his ‘automobile workshop,’ where about 30 vehicles were towed away.

Akase described the action as a move to humiliate his principal in every unconventional means by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

In his remarks, Hinga Biem, a member of the committee, said the exercise had kicked off in the past weeks, where the government have been conducting tracing of movable and immovable properties suspected to be owned by Benue state.

He said the committee is focusing on properties that were bought between 2015 and 2023.

It would be recalled that Ortom served as Governor for two terms beginning in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) before switching to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was also re-elected in 2019.

